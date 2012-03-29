WASHINGTON, March 29 The Pentagon said on
Thursday it would expect hundreds of thousands of layoffs across
the defense industry if lawmakers did not take action to avert
an additional $500 billion in defense budget cuts that could
take effect in January 2013.
Frank Kendall, the Defense Department's acting
undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, said
the cuts would force the Pentagon to break many hard-won
contracts with industry, including a multibillion dollar deal
with Boeing Co for development of a new refueling plane.
The Navy's contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp and
Australia's Austal Ltd for littoral combat ships would
also be vulnerable if the mandatory cuts, known as
sequestration, took effect as planned, Kendall told the Senate
Armed Services Committee at a confirmation hearing to stay in
the job.
Kendall said the defense industry would face fairly deep
cuts applied indiscriminately, rather than on a targeted basis,
given the way the Budget Control Act was worded.
The Pentagon last month unveiled a budget proposal for
fiscal 2013 that would begin to implement $487 billion in
spending cuts that the White House and Congress agreed to make,
spanning the next decade. If lawmakers did not come up with $1.2
trillion in other deficit-reducing measures, the Pentagon would
have to cut its proposed funding by another $500 billion.
Kendall said there was a good chance that President Barack
Obama would use a legal clause to exempt the personnel accounts
from the cuts -- which would increase the burden that would fall
on spending for new weapons, research and development programs
and upgrades for older weapons.
"A lot of the work that we're done over the last couple of
years to try to make more efficient acquisition decisions and
get better contract structures would be broken," he said.
Kendall said the cuts would ripple through all tiers of the
defense industry, hitting small and medium-sized businesses
particularly hard.
He said some of the biggest companies in the sector had
already approached him with concerns about having to provide
advance notice of potential layoffs given the uncertainty caused
by the current budget situation.
Committee Chairman Carl Levin asked Kendall to provide a
report by May 10 on the impact of the current budget cuts on
small and medium-sized businesses.
The Pentagon has been studying the defense industrial base
on a sector by sector, tier by tier basis to better understand
the impact of budget decisions on those companies.
In written responses to questions from the committee,
Kendall vowed to focus heavily on reining in cost overruns on
many major weapons programs, and said he would do everything in
his power to eliminate them.
The committee said nearly half of all major weapons programs
had exceeded cost growth standards established by the
Nunn-McCurdy law. Kendall conceded that nearly all programs had
some cost growth.
He said the department had been setting affordability
targets for major programs for the past year as another tool to
ensure that programs remained focused on costs.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)