WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Thursday to repeal a Labor Department
rule aimed at protecting retirement savers from profit-hungry
brokers, a largely symbolic move that President Barack Obama has
threatened to veto.
Obama's administration earlier in April released the rule
setting a fiduciary standard for financial brokers who sell
retirement products, requiring them to put clients' best
interests ahead of their bottom lines.
Republican political leaders and some in the financial
industry responded by trying to override it through legislation,
saying complying with it would be expensive for brokers which
would result in higher costs for retirement advice that many
Americans could not afford. They also say that the rule does not
take into account other laws and regulations on financial
advice.
Thursday's vote of 234 in favor, and 183 opposed split along
party lines. Democrats said the fiduciary rule would protect
families from paying higher fees and that the Obama
administration took into consideration industry concerns when
drafting the rule.
"Bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. have no business getting
between you and your financial planner. But that's what the
Obama administration's fiduciary rule does," said House Speaker
Paul Ryan in a statement after the vote. "It's Obamacare for
financial planning."
The Senate would have to take up and pass a version of the
resolution and then Congress would send a combined bill to Obama
to sign into law.
Obama made clear that would not happen in a statement issued
on Wednesday saying the final Labor Department rule "reflects
extensive feedback from industry, advocates, and members of
Congress, and has been streamlined to reduce the compliance
burden and ensure continued access to advice."
The rule has followed a long path to fruition. It was first
proposed in 2010 and a year later the Labor Department, which
oversees retirement plans, had to rescind it in the face of
enormous industry backlash.
