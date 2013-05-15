By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama administration came
out swinging on Wednesday against a Republican-backed U.S. House
bill that would require federal securities regulators to conduct
more economic analysis on the industry rules they adopt.
The bill, which is sponsored by Republican Representative
Scott Garrett of New Jersey and co-sponsored by 23 other
Republicans, is scheduled for a vote on the House floor this
Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is already required
under current law to consider the impact its regulations would
have on competition, efficiency and capital formation.
However, Garrett's bill would impose even more requirements
on the agency, by forcing it to take extra steps to evaluate the
economic impact of its rules and review all of its existing
regulations every five years to determine whether they are out
of date.
In addition, it would require the SEC to follow up after
completing certain major rules to make sure they achieved their
stated purpose.
In a statement released Wednesday, the White House Office of
Management and Budget said it values the use of cost-benefit
analysis in rulemaking, but that the House bill goes too far.
The bill "would add onerous procedures that would threaten
the implementation of key reforms related to financial stability
and investor protection," the administration said.
"The bill would add analytical requirements that could
result in unnecessary delays in the rulemaking process, thereby
undermining the ability of the SEC to effectively execute its
statutory mandates."
Republicans and business groups have in recent years used
the issue of cost-benefit analysis as a successful tool to
defeat or slow down rules they have opposed.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for instance, has won several
legal challenges to SEC rules by arguing the agency had failed
to properly weigh costs and benefits.
The SEC last year sought to bullet-proof its rules by
beefing up its economic analysis. It drafted new guidance
calling for its staff to rely more heavily on economists and to
provide stronger justifications for its rules.
Two legal challenges related to SEC rules stemming from the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law are still pending in
court.
However, since the memo was drafted, there has been a
notable change in tone at the SEC, both in the pace of
rulemaking and also in the attention it has paid to analyzing
the impacts of its rules.
In addition, the Obama administration in July 2011 issued an
executive order targeting federal independent agencies and
calling on them to periodically review regulations to ensure
they are not outdated or burdensome.
Garrett, in an interview with Reuters, said he was
astonished that Obama is opposing the bill, calling it a
"quintessential common-sense bill."
"It basically mirrors his executive order... that
essentially says much the same thing - that you should do a cost
versus benefit analysis," Garrett said.
While Garrett's bill stands a good chance of passage in the
U.S. House, it is not expected to make it to the floor of the
U.S. Senate.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the U.S. House also passed another
SEC-related bill in a 416-6 vote.
That bill would impose a deadline on the SEC to complete
work on a rule required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups Act that would allow certain stock offerings below $50
million to be exempt from registration with the agency.