* Hearing to include discussion of possible news leak
* No date set yet
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A key U.S. House
subcommittee will hold a hearing this autumn about Standard &
Poor's decision last month to downgrade the long-term debt of
the United States, a congressional aide said on Wednesday.
Representative Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, last
month called for a hearing by the House Financial Services
Committee, raising questions about whether S&P, a unit of
McGraw Hill MHP.N, alerted financial institutions to its
plans before announcing the decision on August 5.
No date had been set for the hearing, which will be held by
the committee's capital markets subcommittee, said the aide,
who was not authorized to speak publicly. A spokesman for the
House Financial Services Committee had no immediate comment.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is also reviewing
whether S&P followed all of its own policies leading up to its
controversial downgrade of long-term U.S. debt, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters last month.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law gave the SEC
the authority to review whether a ratings agency complied with
its own written procedures and policies, but prohibits the SEC
from second-guessing a ratings decision.
If SEC examiners find that the ratings agency did not
follow its own procedures or failed to adequately protect
market-sensitive information, they can refer the matter to the
enforcement division for further investigation.
SEC officials declined comment on the review or whether the
issue had been referred to enforcement.
S&P cut the long-term U.S. credit rating from AAA to
AA-plus, citing concern about the government's budget deficit
and rising debt burden.
The Obama administration accused S&P of making an error in
its calculations leading to the unprecedented downgrade.
S&P has vigorously denied it made any mistakes.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)