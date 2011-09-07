* Hearing to include discussion of possible news leak

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A key U.S. House subcommittee will hold a hearing this autumn about Standard & Poor's decision last month to downgrade the long-term debt of the United States, a congressional aide said on Wednesday.

Representative Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, last month called for a hearing by the House Financial Services Committee, raising questions about whether S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill MHP.N, alerted financial institutions to its plans before announcing the decision on August 5.

No date had been set for the hearing, which will be held by the committee's capital markets subcommittee, said the aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly. A spokesman for the House Financial Services Committee had no immediate comment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also reviewing whether S&P followed all of its own policies leading up to its controversial downgrade of long-term U.S. debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law gave the SEC the authority to review whether a ratings agency complied with its own written procedures and policies, but prohibits the SEC from second-guessing a ratings decision.

If SEC examiners find that the ratings agency did not follow its own procedures or failed to adequately protect market-sensitive information, they can refer the matter to the enforcement division for further investigation.

SEC officials declined comment on the review or whether the issue had been referred to enforcement.

S&P cut the long-term U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA-plus, citing concern about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.

The Obama administration accused S&P of making an error in its calculations leading to the unprecedented downgrade.

S&P has vigorously denied it made any mistakes. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)