WASHINGTON Nov 28 At least one Republican
member of the congressional debt reduction panel is promising
to forge ahead with tax reform after the panel failed to reach
a deal to reduce the U.S. deficit.
Senator Rob Portman said on Monday he would soon introduce
legislation to lower the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from
35 percent and giving a break on offshore profits.
Portman's bill, expected to be introduced next year, could
add momentum to Republican Representative Dave Camp's bid to
revamp the tax code.
Camp, the chairman of the tax-writing panel and former
member of the debt reduction panel, has proposed slashing the
top tax rates for individuals and corporations. He also
proposed adopting a territorial system that would exempt 95
percent of companies' overseas profits from the U.S. corporate
income tax.
"We are in the process of reaching out to other
(lawmakers') offices," Portman told reporters one week after
the 12-member congressional "super committee" abandoned efforts
to reduce the country's growing public debt.
An overhaul of the tax code is seen as unlikely to happen
in the 2012 election year, given the myriad of interest groups
that would protest loudly and the hesitation of politicians
running for office to take on sacred cows.
Portman admitted that the super committee was "not so
super" after all, but said he remained optimistic that Congress
could agree on some deficit reduction measures before the next
year's presidential and congressional elections.
"We need to act now," said Portman, whose plan would also
move the United States to a "territorial system."
