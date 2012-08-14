Aug 14 Canada's Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd
is to sell its Montana refinery to U.S.-based Calumet
Specialty Products Partners for about $120 million,
plus working capital.
The company said it expects working capital adjustment to
add about $35 million to $50 million to the value of the deal,
which is expected to close in October.
Connacher, which has a debt of close to C$902 million
($909.41 million), h ad initiated a strategic review of its
operations in January.
Connacher also said it is selling its conventional oil
petroleum and natural gas properties for $18.3 million in cash.
This deal is expected to close in September.
Second-quarter loss widened to C$45.1 million, or 10
Canadian cents per share, from C$44.2 million, or 10 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, net of royalties, fell 11 percent to C$203.8 million
on lower oil and gas output.
Connacher's total production fell 16.5 percent to 12,312
barrels of oil equivalent per day, while bitumen output fell 15
percent to 11,651 barrels per day.
Shares of Connacher closed at 43.5 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.