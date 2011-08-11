(Follows alerts)

Aug 11 Canadian oil sands developer Connacher Oil & Gas Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as lower crude oil production offset a rise in bitumen production.

Second-quarter net loss widened to C$44.1 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, from C$31.7million, or 7 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

Connacher, which has reserves in Alberta and Saskatchewan, posted a 76 percent rise in revenue at C$234.6 million.

Crude oil production fell 56 percent to 398 barrels per day.

Bitumen production more than doubled to 13,720 barrels per day.

Shares of the company closed at 74 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.