Jan 4 Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd said it expects strong fourth-quarter results, helped mainly by a significant rise in crude oil and bitumen prices.

The Canadian oil sands developer, which also expects to raise its 2012 budget, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for October and November is C$27.7 million ($27.45 million).

The company expects to exit 2012 with production in excess of 16,000 boepd, compared with about 14,000 boepd in 2011.

Connacher said it expects to expand its Algar unit at the Great Divide oil sands project in Alberta by 24,000 barrels of oil per day (bbld). ($1 = 1.0091 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)