Jan 12 Canada's struggling oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd said its chief executive Richard Gusella relinquished his position, effective immediately.

The company, which is under pressure from investors to sell itself, named directors Colin Evans and Kelly Ogle as co-managing directors on an interim basis.

Gusella, who has been at Connacher's helm for more than a decade, also relinquished his position as chairman, president, interim chief operating officer and director.

On Jan. 4, Connacher, Canada's last independent mid-sized oil sands developer, said it suspended a joint venture initiative for its Great Divide oil sands project in Alberta, and some of its senior executives had left. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)