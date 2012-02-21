Feb 21 Canada's Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd brought back Peter Sametz as interim chief executive, just weeks after he was fired as chief operating officer by the former CEO.

CEO Richard Gusella himself had to quit last month after he opposed a sale of the oil sands development company and fired Sametz and the CFO.

The company, which is burdened with a debt of close to C$960 million ($964.15 million) -- more than twice its market value, has initiated a strategic review of its operations.

Shares of Connacher, which have more than doubled in value over the last three months, closed at 97 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9957 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)