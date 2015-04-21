CALGARY, Alberta, April 21 Connacher Oil & Gas
Ltd, which operates a small oil sands project in
northern Alberta, said on Tuesday it has won support for a C$1
billion ($814 million) debt-for-equity plan previously rejected
by a Canadian court.
The company, which produces about 15,000 barrels per day
from its Great Divide oil sands property, said its
recapitalization plan now has the support of its shareholders
and lenders. It intends to seek approval for the deal from the
Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday.
The deal was blocked by the court earlier this month after
some creditors balked at its terms. Connacher said it has
restructured the terms of a loan facility to ensure approval of
its recapitalization.
Connacher said the debt-for-equity exchange will cut its
annual interest payments by C$80 million ($65.1 million) and see
it issue $35 million in notes to raise cash for operations that
have been squeezed by oil prices that have fallen by nearly half
since June. Its existing shareholders will be left with a 2
percent stake in the company.
Connacher shares were unchanged at 1.5 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2280 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Ted Botha)