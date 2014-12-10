By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
start-up that helps consumers manage their social networking and
mobile messaging contacts, has raised $10.3 million in a funding
round led by the venture arm of Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International.
Connect Chief Executive Ryan Allis said the investment from
Fosun's Kinzon Capital would help to expand his product's reach
in Asia as rival messaging services such as Tencent's WeChat
amass vast numbers of users in the region.
The financing is the latest sign of the growing appetite
among Chinese companies to invest in U.S. Internet firms.
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
has set up an investment team in Silicon Valley and Tencent
Holdings Ltd, another Chinese Internet company, has
invested in numerous U.S. tech start-ups in recent years.
Connect creates a master address book for consumers to
communicate with friends on their various social networks, such
as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and LinkedIn Corp or by phone, and
it displays a map of nearby friends.
The funding includes a $2.8 million convertible note and has
investments from Salesforce.com Inc CEO Marc Benioff and Bull
City Venture Partners.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Alan Crosby)