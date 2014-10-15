Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Oct 15 Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, reported a marginal rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, as its newspaper division gained from a 15-million-pound revenue kick from the soccer World Cup.
The company, which changed its name from Smiths News Plc in March, said underlying pretax profit rose 0.2 percent to 50 million pounds ($79 million) in the year ended Aug. 31, from 49.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Underlying revenue rose 0.1 percent to 1.80 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling