Jan 18 Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said Chief Financial Officer Nick Gresham would leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

The company, which also operates parcel delivery services in the UK, said it would start the process to find Gresham's replacement immediately.

Gresham had worked at Home Retail Group Plc and Debenhams Plc before joining Connect Group in 2010.

Connect's shares were down 3.4 percent at 156 pence at 0944 GMT in thin trading on the London Stock Exchange.