CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Oct 18 British newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company Connect Group Plc reported a 7.4 percent rise in its full-year adjusted pretax profit, helped by higher sales in its parcel delivery unit.
* The company said adjusted pretax profit rose to 60.7 million pounds ($75.5 million) in the year ended Aug. 31, from 56.5 million pounds ($70.26 million) a year earlier.
* Adjusted revenue rose to 1.91 billion pounds from 1.88 billion pounds, said Connect, which also delivers books and stationery to schools.
* Revenue at its parcels business jumped 52.4 percent to 174.4 million pounds.($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 The U.S. technology industry, a major employer of foreign workers, hit back on Saturday at President Donald Trump's sudden executive order on immigration, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American.