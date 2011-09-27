* Shares jump 12 pct to meet bid price

* Shareholders vote 80 percent in favour of CP2 offer

* Reports that Lazard dropped opposition to support deal (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Sept 27 Shareholders of Australian toll road operator ConnectEast have approved a A$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) takeover bid from local infrastructure investor CP2, the company said, sending its shares 12 percent higher.

The deal was supported by 80 percent of shareholders, above the 75 percent needed, after local media said some key shareholders would strongly oppose the deal.

With the vote expected to be close, ConnectEast shares traded at a steep discount to the offer price but surged 12.4 percent to A$0.545, after Tuesday's vote.

ConnectEast's independent directors in July recommended the 55 cent per security offer from Horizon Roads, which is managed by Sydney-based CP2 on behalf of mainly foreign pension fund investors.

CP2 already controlled 35 percent of ConnectEast, which owns the EastLink toll road in Melbourne.

Media reports said the takeover was secured when institutional investor Lazard, with a 7 percent stake, decided to vote in favour of the deal after the recent slide on global stock markets.

Australia's sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, said last week it would leave the voting decision on its 5 percent stake up to its investment managers.

Investors in CP2 included Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, Dutch pension asset manager APG, Korea's National Pension Service, China Investment Corp, Denmark's ATP, New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and Mirae Asset Maps/Korean Teachers Credit Union.

The deal has already been cleared by the Foreign Investment Review Board.

CP2 was part of a consortium which made a failed A$3.7 billion for Australia's Transurban Group last year alongside Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan.

($1 = 1.029 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)