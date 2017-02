SYDNEY, Sept 27 Shareholders in Australian toll road operator ConnectEast have approved a A$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) takeover bid from local infrastructure investor CP2, the company said in a statement.

Shareholders voted 80 percent in favour of the bid, above the 75 percent needed, after local media said some key shareholders would strongly oppose the deal.

ConnectEast's independent directors in July recommended the 55 cent per security offer from Horizon Roads, which is managed by Sydney-based CP2.

($1 = 1.029 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)