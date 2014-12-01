BRIEF-Statoil says Njord partners to submit PDO shortly
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly
Dec 1 Connect Group Plc
* Resolution to approve proposed acquisition of Big Green Parcel Holding (also known as "Tuffnells Parcels Express")was duly passed by requisite majority of shareholders with 84.5 pct voting in favour
* Completion of transaction remains subject to certain conditions and further updates will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.