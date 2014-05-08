BRIEF-Prudential CEO-no need for M&G, Eastspring to acquire asset managers
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
May 8 Connect Group NV :
* Q1 net sales up 8.5 percent to 33.3 million euros (Q1 2013: 30.7 mln euros)
* At 84 mln euros, order book at 31 March 2014 remained constant compared with end Q4 2013
* Q2 sales will be in line with those of Q1 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.