AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Connect Group NV : * FY sales of EUR 125 million compared with EUR 142 million in 2012 * FY profit of EUR 81,000 on continuing operations compared with EUR 168,000 in 2012 * Total order book at end-2013 of EUR 84 million (EUR 77 million at end-2012) * Says current economic climate makes it difficult to establish clear expectations for 2014