NEW YORK Nov 13 Investors may demand higher yields to hold Connecticut's debt when the state sells $650 million in bonds next week as officials struggle to reform an underfunded public pension system and address weakening tax revenues.

The state is trying to find ways to stop its pension payments ballooning to as much as $6 billion by 2032, a third of the budget, and recently said budget revenues would fall short by $600 million over the next two years.

Investors are concerned the state's credit outlook, especially on its tax supported general obligation debt, could worsen if its problems continue to fester.

"There could be some downgrades to come in Connecticut in the next year or so if they don't start dealing more aggressively with their pension issue," said R.J. Gallo, who manages $2.1 billion of municipal bonds for Federated Investors.

The premium investors ask to hold Connecticut's debt has jumped sharply this year but is still below other states with budget problems like Illinois and New Jersey.

Investors get a premium of about 0.5 of a percentage point over top-rated bonds to hold Connecticut's debt for 10 years. That premium is 1.75 percentage points in Illinois and almost 1 percentage point in New jersey.

"You're just not being well compensated for it," said Gallo, who holds no Connecticut bonds.

The general obligation bonds, rated 'AA' by Fitch, are part of $10.2 billion in bonds and notes scheduled to hit the municipal bond market next week.

A spokesman for Connecticut's Treasurer said "we expect a strong response from both retail and institutional investors," and pointed to what he said were solid bond sales recently.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced plans to spread catch-up payments to the state's pension system, which has 48 percent of the assets it needs to meet liabilities, beyond an original goal of 2032. That would prevent payments ballooning in years but would burden the budget further into the future.

News this week that revenues will continue to weaken was another blow for the state that has consistently lagged the economic recovery since the 2008 crisis.

Raising taxes is difficult politically. Corporate giant General Electric is considering moving its headquarters after Connecticut increased business taxes this year.

"For a company that is thinking of expanding somewhere, coming into Connecticut would be a challenge because of the potential for higher taxes," said Michael Dolega, an economist at TD Bank. (Additional reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)