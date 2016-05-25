(New throughout, adds comment from official and opponents)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK May 25 A Connecticut commission has
scheduled a vote on Friday on a proposed $22 million grant to
Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds,
to help it expand its operations in the state.
The plan has support from some Connecticut officials but has
also drawn fire after the state slashed spending, laid off
workers and froze pay.
The grant would help Westport-based Bridgewater expand
facilities in Westport, Wilton, and Norwalk, according to
documents posted on the website of the State Bond Commission,
which will discuss the grant on Friday. The hedge fund is
required to create 750 new jobs by 2021 on top of the 1,402 it
employs in the state.
Funds also include $2 million for employee training and $3
million for alternative energy systems.
The state says the deal is good for taxpayers and will
result in Bridgewater investing over $500 million. "The new jobs
and capital investment will generate significant direct and
indirect economic benefits," said Economic and Community
Development Commissioner Catherine Smith.
The State Bond Commission is chaired by Democratic Governor
Dannel Malloy. Malloy's office did not respond to a request for
comment.
Opposition to the grant is mounting from all sides.
"Connecticut is in financial crisis and people are
suffering. The Democrats just passed a budget that cuts from the
most vulnerable individuals in society," said Republican Senate
Minority Leader Len Fasano in a statement.
Lindsay Farrell, director of the progressive Connecticut
Working Families group, said: "It is totally unacceptable to
give tax dollars to wealthy corporations, especially when hard
working families are facing a loss of services."
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater manages $150 billion, according to
its website. Representatives for the firm did not comment.
Bridgewater could also get up to $30 million in tax credits
for a total package from the state of $52 million, according to
the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Hedge fund investors have complained about poor returns, and
some multibillion-dollar public pension funds have said they
will stop investing in them.
Connecticut, fighting criticism it is not business friendly,
has been trying to court businesses as it struggles with a
sluggish recovery after losing thousands of jobs during the
financial crisis.
General Electric Co, which had complained about
Connecticut business taxes, relocated its headquarters to
Boston, Massachusetts.
In May, Connecticut lawmakers passed a $19.7 billion 2016-17
budget, closing a gap of nearly $1 billion. More than 2,500
state workers could lose their jobs and managers have had their
pay frozen.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)