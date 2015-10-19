(Adds background and context on FY 2015 budget cuts, Malloy's
party affiliation)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Oct 19 Connecticut's Governor Dannel
Malloy called for bipartisan budget talks on Monday as new
forecasts showed the state's fiscal deficit widening to $120
million.
Malloy called for "a real discussion - not just in the
Capitol, but across Connecticut - about how we balance our
budget this year" and said he may call a special legislative
session in coming months.
Connecticut's residents are among the wealthiest in the
nation but the state's finances were hit hard by the 2008 crisis
due to its exposure to the financial industry. After the crisis
the state depleted its rainy day fund. Its public pension system
is one of the worst funded in the country.
Last month Malloy, a Democrat, announced $102.8 million in
cuts to his new $20 billion budget that had already raised taxes
by around $1.2 billion over two years and canceled $500 million
in previously agreed tax cuts.
The developments are a blow to Malloy who has faced a revolt
from large corporations headquartered in the state over what
they say is less favorable tax treatment. General Electric Co
said it will make a decision before the end of the year
on whether to relocate its headquarters to another state.
In a letter to Connecticut's comptroller, the Office of
Policy and Management (OPM) attributed this year's $118.4
million shortfall to weak income tax revenue and blamed
volatility on Wall Street.
"My office is developing an approach for addressing the
shortfall," OPM's head Benjamin Barnes said in the letter
without elaborating.
During the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the
state had to push through $230 million in cuts in various
programs throughout out the year, according to OPM's data.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy, Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom
Brown)