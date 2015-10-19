(Adds background and context on FY 2015 budget cuts, Malloy's party affiliation)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK Oct 19 Connecticut's Governor Dannel Malloy called for bipartisan budget talks on Monday as new forecasts showed the state's fiscal deficit widening to $120 million.

Malloy called for "a real discussion - not just in the Capitol, but across Connecticut - about how we balance our budget this year" and said he may call a special legislative session in coming months.

Connecticut's residents are among the wealthiest in the nation but the state's finances were hit hard by the 2008 crisis due to its exposure to the financial industry. After the crisis the state depleted its rainy day fund. Its public pension system is one of the worst funded in the country.

Last month Malloy, a Democrat, announced $102.8 million in cuts to his new $20 billion budget that had already raised taxes by around $1.2 billion over two years and canceled $500 million in previously agreed tax cuts.

The developments are a blow to Malloy who has faced a revolt from large corporations headquartered in the state over what they say is less favorable tax treatment. General Electric Co said it will make a decision before the end of the year on whether to relocate its headquarters to another state.

In a letter to Connecticut's comptroller, the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) attributed this year's $118.4 million shortfall to weak income tax revenue and blamed volatility on Wall Street.

"My office is developing an approach for addressing the shortfall," OPM's head Benjamin Barnes said in the letter without elaborating.

During the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the state had to push through $230 million in cuts in various programs throughout out the year, according to OPM's data.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy, Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom Brown)