(Adds quotes, details of logjam, background on bonds and
economy)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 30 Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy took control of the state's spending on Friday after
lawmakers failed to pass a budget before a July 1 deadline due
to discord over how to close a $5.1 billion shortfall over the
next two years.
Connecticut, which has one of the lowest credit ratings of
all U.S. states despite being one of the wealthiest by personal
income, will continue operations under an emergency executive
order signed in Hartford by Malloy, a Democrat.
"I regret that our state is in this position," Malloy said
in a televised news conference, after signing the order giving
him spending control. "But I promise you this - I will not stop
working."
The impasse has some precedent. Connecticut started new
fiscal years in 1991, 2003 and 2009 without enacted budgets.
This year, a huge slump in April income tax revenues
compounded the state's weak economic outlook, leading to the big
deficit and downgrades from three credit rating agencies in May.
Making matters worse, Aetna Inc, the nation's
third-largest U.S. health insurer, is moving its corporate
headquarters to New York City, the latest company to pull out of
the state. The move takes about 250 jobs from the former
insurance capital of the world despite Connecticut's efforts to
retain the health insurer with incentives. Thousands of jobs
will remain on its Hartford campus.
Malloy's contingency spending plan preserves essential
services like health, safety and human services but drastically
cuts other spending by at least $560 million over a full year.
Though his fellow Democrats dominate the House and are
evenly split with Republicans for control of the Senate, the
legislature could not craft its own budget plan or reach
compromise with Malloy.
They disagree about how to close the deficit and whether to
cram down costs, including for teacher pensions, onto local
governments.
After lawmakers ended their regular session June 7 without a
budget, Malloy asked them to come back and approve his
"mini-budget," for fiscal first quarter spending and revenues
while making less severe cuts.
Instead, House Democrats on Thursday introduced a roughly
$40 billion biennial budget for fiscal 2018 and 2019 that would
raise the sales tax rate to 6.99 percent from 6.35 percent.
House leaders expect to return July 18 for a vote on their
plan.
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, a Democrat,
disagreed with Republican proposals to cut from local
governments and higher education.
In the House, Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, has said not all
Democrats were in agreement on which programs should be
protected.
Until it has a full budget, the state is not allowed to
approve new general obligation bonds, except for cash flow
needs, according to the text of Malloy's plan, released on
Monday.
His plan anticipates no near-term deterioration of the
state's cash position. However, without the ability to issue new
debt to replenish funds for ongoing capital projects, the state
could potentially need to borrow for cash flow as the year
progresses.
Such financing "could be difficult and expensive" for
Connecticut without a budget in place by then, the order said.
On Wednesday, Connecticut completed its last borrowing of
fiscal 2017, a $300 million private placement of variable rate
debt with Barclays Capital Inc.
The credit spread on Connecticut's 10-year debt over other
top-rated municipal issuers has widened 26 basis points since
the start of the calendar year to 92 basis points, according to
Thomson Reuters Municipal Market Data division.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Tom
Brown)