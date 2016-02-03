NEW YORK Feb 3 Connecticut will slash spending,
a top budget official said on Wednesday, as the fiscally
troubled state adjusts a "new economic reality" of sluggish wage
growth and rising fixed costs.
"We can no longer afford to sustain levels of growth that we
were able to sustain in previous business cycles," Office of
Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes said on Wednesday.
Barnes announced cuts of 3 percent in the 2017 financial
year, which starts on July 1, reducing the overall spending plan
by $570 million to $18.14 billion. He said cuts to agency
budgets would likely mean several thousand redundancies.
