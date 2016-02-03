NEW YORK Feb 3 Connecticut will slash spending, a top budget official said on Wednesday, as the fiscally troubled state adjusts a "new economic reality" of sluggish wage growth and rising fixed costs.

"We can no longer afford to sustain levels of growth that we were able to sustain in previous business cycles," Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes said on Wednesday.

Barnes announced cuts of 3 percent in the 2017 financial year, which starts on July 1, reducing the overall spending plan by $570 million to $18.14 billion. He said cuts to agency budgets would likely mean several thousand redundancies. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)