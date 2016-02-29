NEW YORK Feb 29 Connecticut will cancel pay
raises for managerial staff at state agencies that would have
gone into effect next week as recent projections suggest the
state's fiscal situation is worse than thought, top officials
said on Monday.
"We have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Connecticut
not to move forward with managerial raises at a time when so
many state programs will see reductions and while many state
jobs are likely to be eliminated," wrote Ben Barnes, secretary
of the Office of Policy and Management.
He letter was co-signed by Brian Durand, chief of staff to
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)