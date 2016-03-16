By Hilary Russ
March 16 Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy on
Wednesday detailed $65.2 million of widespread cuts for the
current fiscal year because of the state's potential budget
shortfall, he said in a letter to lawmakers.
"I find it prudent to take steps to ensure this year's
budget ends in balance," he wrote in the letter.
More cuts are expected this year as officials struggle with
a budget deficit that could be as high as $900 million in the
coming fiscal year. Malloy also proposed an additional $13.6
million of reductions from judicial and legislative branches
combined.
Connecticut has had to slash its revenue forecast because
the weak stock market is cutting into capital gains tax
receipts, which play a large role in the budget.
In February, state officials said they would cancel pay
raises for managers at state agencies because of the growing
projected deficit.
Adding fiscal pressure, Moody's Investor Service last week
revised its outlook for the state's approximately $19 billion in
debt to negative, citing weakening demographics in the state
that have led to some budgetary strain. The state has had two
years of population loss since 2013.
The wealthiest state in the nation, Connecticut's ability to
make mid-year budget adjustments is in the end a credit
strength, Moody's said.
According to the governor's letter on Wednesday, the biggest
cuts by dollar amount are to services for people with
developmental disabilities, which will see $17.2 million in
reductions.
Other departments to be cut include corrections, education,
services for children and families, arts and economic
development, environmental protection, public health, mental
health and addiction services and the University of Connecticut.
The reductions take effect April 1.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)