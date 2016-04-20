NEW YORK, April 20 Connecticut's general fund shortfall is seen at $141.4 million in fiscal year 2016 as a $95 million downward revision to April revenue projections offset the impact of emergency budget cuts in March, a state fiscal agency said on Wednesday.

"Today's projections make clear that we can't wait and hope that future revenue projections will save us from making tough decisions," the Office of Policy and Management said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)