By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK May 4 Time ran out on Connecticut
lawmakers aiming to pass a budget by the end of the state's
legislative session at midnight on Wednesday as they attempt to
close a funding gap of nearly $1 billion in the coming fiscal
year with deep spending cuts.
Democratic Party House leaders canceled the vote scheduled
for late on Wednesday, saying there was not enough time for full
debate and rushing the vote would "likely require a cutoff of
discussions."
Lawmakers now must return in a special session that could
take place next week, said Adam Joseph, a spokesman for
Connecticut Senate Democrats. It was unclear if the Senate would
vote on Wednesday but the chances were slim, said Joseph.
Democratic lawmakers, who control the legislature, have
clashed with Governor Dannel Malloy, also a Democrat, over how
to close a near $1 billion budget gap. They reached an agreement
with Malloy on Tuesday, leaving officials scrambling to ready
bills by the end of the legislative session.
The budget for fiscal year 2016-2017, which starts on July
1, will cut spending $830 million, divert $100 million from
transportation and other funds and sweep $30 million from
various agency accounts, Joseph said.
The spending plan is aimed at closing a $960 million hole in
next year's finances that officials have blamed on falling
capital gains tax receipts due to a volatile stock market.
Malloy proposed an $18.14 billion general fund budget in
February that cut discretionary spending but did not raise
taxes. Since then the projected revenue shortfall for next year
ballooned from $560 million to its current $960 million.
Connecticut, despite being one of the wealthiest states in
the nation on a per capita income basis, has struggled to
recover from the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.
The state also faces a gap of around $260 million in the current
fiscal year.
Malloy has said 2,000 state employees could be laid off in
what he calls a "new economic reality." The governor has also
frozen pay rises for managers in state government.
Connecticut's budget woes, which include one of the worst
funded public pension systems in the country, have increased its
borrowing costs. Investors demand 0.54 of a percentage point
more to hold the state's debt than to hold top-rated municipal
debt, up from 0.37 of a percentage point a year ago, according
to Municipal Market Data.
