US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 The Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday opted to delay a vote on the state budget as lawmakers have clashed over how to fill a near $1 billion budget gap.
An agreement was reached with Governor Dannel Malloy on Tuesday, leaving officials scrambling to ready bills by the end of the legislative session at midnight on Wednesday. (Reporting by Robin Respaut, editing by G Crosse)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)