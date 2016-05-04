(Adds comment, details)

May 4 The Connecticut House of Representatives delayed a vote on Wednesday on the state budget, over which lawmakers had clashed about how to fill a nearly $1 billion budget gap.

An agreement was reached with Governor Dannel Malloy on Tuesday, leaving officials scrambling to ready bills by the end of the legislative session at midnight on Wednesday.

"As a matter of democracy and fairness to all the members of the House, it is not possible to do a budget this evening," House Speaker Brendan Sharkey and House Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz, both Democrats, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The time it took to reach an agreement, combined with the challenge of staff to physically get a printed bill to the floor, and then achieve passage, would likely require a cutoff of discussions," they said.

