NEW YORK May 13 Connecticut's lawmakers moved
to close a projected budget deficit of nearly $1 billion on
Friday, the last hurdle for a spending plan that now passes to
the governor for signing before the start of the fiscal year on
July 1.
House lawmakers passed the $19.7 billion austerity budget
for the 2016-2017 fiscal year late on Friday evening after the
contentious bill passed the state Senate a day earlier.
Democrats control both chambers of the legislature.
"It's never easy to make cuts that reduce services and
impact families," said House speaker Brendan Sharkey. "We were
able to pass a budget that closed the deficit without raising
taxes, borrowing or tapping into the rainy day fund."
Governor Dannel Malloy, also a Democrat, is expected to sign
the bill into law in coming weeks.
Debate over the bill's contents last week meant lawmakers
were not able to pass it by the end of the legislative session
on May 4 and had to return in special session this week.
The budget makes about $820 million in recurring cuts and
diverts $100 million from transportation and municipal revenue
sharing funds. The spending plan closes a projected $960 million
deficit next year.
Connecticut's finances have been hit by falling income tax
revenues that officials have blamed on weak financial markets.
The state's economy has been slow to recover after the recession
and financial crisis in 2007-2009.
