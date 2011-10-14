* Top agencies must pay $900,000 to state
* Agencies accused of underrating public bonds
Oct 14 Connecticut's attorney general announced
Friday that he had reached a settlement with the three major
credit-rating agencies over allegations that they underrated
public bonds compared with their corporate counterparts.
The deal ends a three-year battle between Connecticut and
the agencies over the rating of public bonds.
It requires Moody's Investors Service, Inc, part of Moody's
Corp (MCO.N); Standard & Poor's, a unit of McGraw Hill MHP.N;
and Fimalac SA's (LBCP.PA) Fitch to pay roughly $900,000 to the
state to defray the cost of securing future credit ratings on
sales of state bonds.
Connecticut sued the agencies in July 2008, accusing them
of violating the state's unfair trade practices law by
assigning lower ratings to public bonds compared with corporate
debt.
The lower ratings forced cities, towns and school districts
to pay higher interest rates on the bonds or purchase
unnecessary bond insurance to improve their ratings, the suits
said.
In addition to seeking monetary damages, Attorney General
George Jepsen said the actions sought to make sure the agencies
clearly defined the meaning of their rating symbols and applied
the symbols consistently across all securities. These are now
requirements of the Dodd Frank Act, which was enacted by
Congress in July 2010.
The settlement does not extend to separate suits
Connecticut brought in 2010 against Moody's and S&P over claims
they misrepresented the analysis of structured finance
securities.
Moody's and Standard & Poor's did not immediately return
calls for comment.
A spokesman for Fitch said in a statement that the
settlement "reflects our strong belief that Fitch's ratings
were fair and transparent."
(Reporting by Noeleen Walder; Editing by Gary Hill)