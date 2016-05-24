(Adds analyst comment, details of fund manager holdings)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK May 24 The premium Connecticut pays to
borrow in the municipal bond market rose during the state's debt
sale on Tuesday, as investors demanded higher yields following
two ratings downgrades.
Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's cut Connecticut's debt
rating one notch to 'AA-' last week, citing reduced resilience
in the event of an economic downturn.
Lawmakers have had to slash spending by nearly $1 billion
for the coming fiscal year due to falling revenue projections.
Investors are cautious about buying the state's debt given
the weak economy and large public pension liabilities.
"Connecticut is a bit of a difficult state," Brian McGreevy,
a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said
in a phone interview. "I see a little more downside than I see
upside."
Columbia's Connecticut municipal bond fund had $160 million
in assets as of the end of April, spokeswoman Liz Kennedy said.
The firm manages $464 billion of assets, including $24 billion
in municipal bonds, she added.
McGreevy said liquidity in Connecticut's debt could be
constrained as some investors favored higher-rated states.
"That has the potential to force these spreads wider going
forward," said McGreevy. He said he was not a buyer in the
state's latest offering.
Connecticut sold $512.9 million of general obligation debt,
with the sale pricing for institutional investors on Tuesday.
The preliminary yield of the 10-year general obligation debt was
2.33 percent, 70 basis points over the AAA benchmark, according
to data complied by Thomson Reuters.
Randy Smolik, an analyst at Municipal Market Data, said some
investors might have been holding off as they awaited large
offerings next month by prominent issuers such as the states of
Washington, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Connecticut's Office Of the State Treasurer did not respond
to a request for comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a
co-lead manager, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard
Chang)