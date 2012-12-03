Dec 3 Connecticut will end fiscal year 2013 with
a projected deficit of at least $415 million, Comptroller Kevin
Lembo said on Monday.
The projection is larger than the $365 million deficit
forecast by Governor Dannel Malloy's administration on Nov. 28,
when he approved $170 million in midyear spending cuts to
partially fill the budget gap.
But the state is on track to spend $50 million more than the
administration projects, according to Lembo. Fiscal year 2013
ends June 30.
Lembo attributed much of his higher estimate to Medicaid
spending, which he said is "significantly above the budget
target."
He was also eyeing additional risks to the state budget,
including possible unreimbursed costs from Superstorm Sandy and
potential "fiscal cliff" federal spending cuts that could be
triggered if Congress fails to reach a deal on deficit
reduction.