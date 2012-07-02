July 2 Connecticut's deficit for fiscal 2012
likely will rise to $192 million, as revenue from income taxes
on capital gains and Wall Street bonuses were below
expectations, the state comptroller said in a statement on
Monday.
The deficit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, which
was estimated at $142 million in April, mainly will be closed
with general fund reserves from previous years, comptroller
Kevin Lembo said.
"Wall Street's erratic equity markets and challenges in the
financial sector - which had the largest private-sector job loss
in the state - is the driving force behind this deficit," Lembo
said.
Estimated income tax payments, which reflect capital gains
and bonus payments, only rose 5.9 percent, while withholding
income tax payments climbed 18.3 percent.
Connecticut's recovery from the recession "has not reached
normal levels," Lembo said, though he said new home sales in the
Northeast are one of a few positive economic factors.
Housing permits in Connecticut in April were 6.4 percent
higher than a year earlier.
Still, the state has won back less than one-third of the
jobs lost in the recession.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)