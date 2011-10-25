Oct 25 NBC Sports Group (CMCSA.O) has chosen
Stamford, Connecticut, for new studios and offices at a former
Clairol factory, promising to add 450 jobs in return for a $20
million loan, Governor Dannel Malloy said on Tuesday.
The new Stamford location for NBC Sports Group starting in
2012 will consolidate much of the group's northeast operations,
the governor and the company said in a statement.
NBC also will build a studio for the National Hockey League
Network for most of the hockey network's workers.
New York City, Stamford and New Jersey's Jersey City
compete for big employers with incentive packages. Stamford,
which years ago lured hedge funds and other major financial
companies from New York City, looks likely to intensify the
rivalry for media companies.
Malloy recently persuaded UBS AG (UBS.N) to remain in
Stamford instead of shifting some highly paid investment
bankers to New York City.
