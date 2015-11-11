By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Nov 10 Connecticut should cut the
expected rate of return of its State Employees Retirement System
(SERS) to 7 percent from 8 percent and consider splitting the
plan in two, according to a state-sponsored report on Tuesday.
The state commissioned the report by the Boston College
Center for Retirement Research (CRR) as it looks for ways to
fully fund its pension system but avoid payments that could
balloon to $6 billion, which is a third of the current state
budget, by 2032.
A lower return forecast would mean the state may have to
contribute more money to the pension system.
The proposals in CRR's report, outlined by Governor Dannel
Malloy last week, advocate a radically different approach to
funding the state's pension obligations.
Among other measures, the state would split SERS so that
unfunded liabilities related to current retirees are put into a
separate plan and funded as a pay-as-you-go system. A separate
near fully funded system would be created for current employees.
Connecticut's pension system is one of the worst funded in
the country with just 48 percent of assets needed to meet
liabilities, according to a Pew Charitable Trust report.
Connecticut runs six retirement plans for public workers,
the largest two are the State Employees Retirement System (SERS)
and the Teachers' Retirement System (TRS). The state's pension
liability is around $26 billion across the two systems.
