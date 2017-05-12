By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Fitch Ratings downgraded the
state of Connecticut on Friday one notch to A-plus because of a
dimming economic outlook and a lack of fiscal flexibility,
making it the third-lowest-rated U.S. state on Fitch's roster.
The wealthiest U.S. state on a per capita personal income
basis, Connecticut's economic growth has been "unusually slow
and uncertain" during the current national economic expansion,
and the state is expecting weak job growth in coming years,
Fitch said.
Those chronic economic challenges and Connecticut's high
budgetary liabilities have constrained the state's ability to
maneuver financially, Fitch analysts said of reasons for the
downgrade.
Revenue collections also came in far below projections
through the month of April, failing to keep pace with rising
expenses and adding to the state's deficit.
On Wednesday, Governor Dannel Malloy said the state would
drain its rainy day reserve fund and make one-time transfers
from other funds to help close a $390 million revenue shortfall
this year.
Malloy and the legislature are currently hashing out the
state's next two-year budget, due by the end of the fiscal year
on June 30.
Chris McClure, a spokesman for Malloy's budget office, said
in an emailed statement that the downgrade was "disappointing
but unsurprising."
"If we wish to avoid further humiliation at the hands of the
rating agencies we should all hope the legislature sees reason
soon," McClure said.
The state must mitigate the current deficit, balance its
biennial budget with recurring measures and find structural
solutions to longer-term problems, as the governor has proposed,
he said.
The downgrade affects about $16.6 billion of outstanding
general obligation bonds and $5.3 billion of special tax
obligation bonds for transportation projects rated by Fitch.
Related Connecticut bonds - including debt for higher
education, health facilities and economic development projects -
were also downgraded.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Leslie
Adler)