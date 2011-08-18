NEW YORK Aug 18 Connecticut's unionized state workers ratified a new contract that cuts costs and avoids thousands of layoffs, Democrat Governor Dannel Malloy said.

"The real value of this agreement lies in the $21.5 billion it will save taxpayers over the next 20 years in the form of lower healthcare and retirement costs for state employees," Malloy said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)