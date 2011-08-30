(Changes day of refinery closure in paragraph 2)

NEW YORK, Aug 30 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) has begun the restart process on its 238,000 barrels-per-day Linden, New Jersey, refinery on Tuesday, according to an official at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The refinery was shut down on Saturday of last week in anticipation of Hurricane Irene.

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)