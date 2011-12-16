* Submitted revised ODP, yet to submit EIA
* Says found little evidence of environmental damage
* Details of two funds to be announced soon
* Conoco says not received any lawsuits
BEIJING, Dec 16 The China unit of U.S.
firm ConocoPhillips said on Friday it had submitted to
the Chinese government a revised Overall Development Plan (ODP)
for an offshore Chinese oilfield, which was ordered to shut down
in September due to an oil spill.
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) ordered
ConocoPhillips China to halt all operations at Penglai 19-3 at
Bohai Bay, China's largest offshore oilfield, after it said the
company had failed to seal oil leaks.
The oil spill, which began in June, polluted 6,200 square
kilometres of waters, the administration said.
The revised development plan, submitted to China's National
Development & Reform Commission, includes measures such as
reducing waterflood injection pressure, a ConocoPhillips China
spokesperson said.
Unexpected high pressure during oil drilling was one of the
main reasons for the oil spill.
Conoco is also working on a new Environmental Impact
Assessment which has not been submitted to the Chinese
government for approval.
The oceanic administration has asked ConocoPhillips China to
draw up a new environmental impact assessment report for the
oilfield, which will only be allowed to resume operations after
the reports have been approved by the government.
Last month, the administration said the Bohai oil leak is a
major accident caused by negligence.
LITTLE EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE
China's SOA said oil-polluted particles found in coastlines
and beaches in nearby Liaoning and Hebei provinces were partly,
or all, from Penglai 19-3 oilfield.
More than 100 fishermen this week filed a lawsuit in the
northern city of Tianjin against ConocoPhillips China and sought
490 million yuan ($78 million) compensation for dead clams due
to the oil spill, the official Xinhua has reported.
But the ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company has not
received formal notification of any lawsuit, adding that the
firm had found little evidence that the oil spill had damaged
the wider environment.
Chinese media sharply criticised ConocoPhillips for the
spill, for which the oil major apologised and established two
funds, with one fund to address environmental issues in Bohai
Bay and the other to provide fair and reasonable compensation
for any damages.
Details of the two funds will be announced soon, the
spokesperson said.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the 168,000
barrel-per-day oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's
top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51
percent stake.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)