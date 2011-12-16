* Submitted revised ODP, yet to submit EIA

* Says found little evidence of environmental damage

* Details of two funds to be announced soon

* Conoco says not received any lawsuits

BEIJING, Dec 16 The China unit of U.S. firm ConocoPhillips said on Friday it had submitted to the Chinese government a revised Overall Development Plan (ODP) for an offshore Chinese oilfield, which was ordered to shut down in September due to an oil spill.

China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt all operations at Penglai 19-3 at Bohai Bay, China's largest offshore oilfield, after it said the company had failed to seal oil leaks.

The oil spill, which began in June, polluted 6,200 square kilometres of waters, the administration said.

The revised development plan, submitted to China's National Development & Reform Commission, includes measures such as reducing waterflood injection pressure, a ConocoPhillips China spokesperson said.

Unexpected high pressure during oil drilling was one of the main reasons for the oil spill.

Conoco is also working on a new Environmental Impact Assessment which has not been submitted to the Chinese government for approval.

The oceanic administration has asked ConocoPhillips China to draw up a new environmental impact assessment report for the oilfield, which will only be allowed to resume operations after the reports have been approved by the government.

Last month, the administration said the Bohai oil leak is a major accident caused by negligence.

For an analysis, click:

LITTLE EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE

China's SOA said oil-polluted particles found in coastlines and beaches in nearby Liaoning and Hebei provinces were partly, or all, from Penglai 19-3 oilfield.

More than 100 fishermen this week filed a lawsuit in the northern city of Tianjin against ConocoPhillips China and sought 490 million yuan ($78 million) compensation for dead clams due to the oil spill, the official Xinhua has reported.

But the ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company has not received formal notification of any lawsuit, adding that the firm had found little evidence that the oil spill had damaged the wider environment.

Chinese media sharply criticised ConocoPhillips for the spill, for which the oil major apologised and established two funds, with one fund to address environmental issues in Bohai Bay and the other to provide fair and reasonable compensation for any damages.

Details of the two funds will be announced soon, the spokesperson said.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the 168,000 barrel-per-day oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)