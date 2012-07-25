July 25 Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips
posted a drop in second-quarter profit, hit by lower
energy prices and a drop in oil and gas output.
Conoco, reporting earnings for the first time since shedding
its refining and chemicals business, ported a profit of $2.3
billion, or $1.80 per share, compared with $3 .4 billion, or
$2. 41 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Excluding one-time, earnings per share were $1.22, the
company said. That topped the $1.17 that analysts on average
had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York and Anna Driver in
Houston; editing by John Wallace)