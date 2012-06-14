(Corrects estimate for Alaska LNG cargoes this year in third
paragraph)
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 13 ConocoPhillips
has resumed shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from its Alaska plant, an aged facility that was previously
targeted for closure, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The company sent a shipment of LNG last month to Japan,
spokeswoman Natalie Lowman said.
ConocoPhillips expects to deliver four or five cargoes of
Alaska LNG this year, all of them to Japan, Lowman said.
However, she said she could not disclose the customer.
The plant, in the Kenai Peninsula community of Nikiski, is
the only LNG export facility in the United States. It began
operations in 1969, supplying LNG to Tokyo Gas and Tokyo
Electric for most of its operating life.
In early 2011, ConocoPhillips and partner Marathon announced
plans to close the facility, citing failure to strike a shipping
contract with the Tokyo utilities and difficulties in securing
natural gas supplies from the mature Cook Inlet basin.
But new demand for Alaska LNG emerged in the aftermath of
Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami last year that wrecked
the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
ConocoPhillips in September bought Marathon's 30 percent
share in the plant and now has full ownership of the facility.
The LNG plant was closed over the winter. The May shipment
was the first since last fall.
Plans for the LNG plant beyond 2012 are unclear, Lowman
said.
"It's too early to speculate on what might happen after
2012, but all potential uses for the plant depend on local
needs, the volume of Cook Inlet natural gas production, or the
availability of a natural gas via a pipeline from the North
Slope to Southcentral Alaska," she said in an email.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)