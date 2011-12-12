UPDATE 1-MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on lower costs
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
OSLO Dec 12 Energy company ConocoPhillips has discovered gas in a southern North Sea wildcat well some 19 kilometres south of BP's Ula field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
"A 40-metre gross gas column was encountered in Jurassic Age (Ula formation) reservoir rocks, and the reservoir quality in Triassic rocks was poorer than expected," the directorate said.
It added: "Further evaluation of the well results is necessary in order to calculate the size of the discovery."
ConocoPhillips is the operator of the production license, 301C, with a 22-percent ownership interest. Its partners are OMV , DONG and Talisman. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS NO NUCLEAR RISK FROM FLAMANVILLE EXPLOSION
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.