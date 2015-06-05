(Adds details, background)
WARSAW, June 5 ConocoPhillips, the U.S.
energy company, said on Friday it has stopped its shale gas
exploration in Poland due to unsatisfactory results, leaving the
rest of the field to Polish state-run firms.
Earlier this year another U.S. energy major Chevron Corp
gave up looking for shale gas in Poland, following the
withdrawal of Exxon Mobil, Total and Marathon
Oil over the past three years.
ConocoPhillips said its subsidiary Lane Energy Poland has
invested around $220 million in Poland since 2009. It drilled
seven wells over its three Western Baltic concessions.
"We understand the disappointment surrounding this difficult
decision," Tim Wallace, ConocoPhillips country manager in
Poland, was quoted as saying in a statement. "Unfortunately,
commercial volumes of natural gas were not encountered."
ConocoPhillips also said it expected a charge related to the
Poland withdrawal of approximately $90 million pre-tax, and
around $30 million after-tax.
Global oil firms were attracted to Poland a few years ago,
sharing a belief that eastern Europe's biggest economy would
repeat the shale gas boom seen in the United States.
In 2011 Poland's former Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that
he expected the first commercial shale gas in 2014, expressing
hopes it will help Poland significantly reduce its reliance on
gas imports from Russia.
A drastic cut in Poland's estimated shale gas reserves
marked a first blow in 2012 and a slump in oil prices in the
past year proved a second.
While exploratory drilling has been done, Poland has not
delivered a single commercial well. The only companies that
declare further drilling are the state-run gas distributor PGNiG
and the refiner PKN Orlen.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by William Hardy)