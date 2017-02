March 12 Conocophilips on Monday reported a shutdown for an annual turnaround and feed rate cut at its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington refinery, a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

Earlier, Conoco had said a planned maintenance was under way at the refinery and did not disclose the duration of the work.