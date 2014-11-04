Nov 4 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, said on Tuesday it plans to
plug and abandon the Kamoxi-1 well offshore Angola after
disappointing results.
Conoco, based in Houston, plans to take an after-tax charge
of $140 million in the fourth quarter as a dry hole expense.
"Although the Kamoxi well results were disappointing, we
continue to see potential for this subsalt Angola play," Larry
Archibald, Conoco's senior vice president for exploration, said
in a statement.
Conoco, which so far this year has pumped more than a third
of its oil production from U.S. onshore wells, plans to drill a
second wildcat well on an adjacent block in the Kwanza Basin.
Wildcat wells are drilled in areas that are largely unexplored.
Shares of Conoco fell $1.88, or 2.7 percent, to $68.68 in
morning New York Stock Exchange trading. That compares with
nearly 3 percent drop in the SIG Exploration and Production
index.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston Editing by W Simon)