UPDATE 3-World's top LNG buyers form alliance to push for flexible contracts
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
HOUSTON May 12 ConocoPhillips' shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding proposal allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its board.
Preliminary totals showed 53 percent of ConocoPhillips' shareholders voted in favor of the proposal that allows investors with 3 percent ownership of the company proxy access.
"The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our shareholders," Ryan Lance, the company's chief executive officer, said at a news conference after the company's annual meeting. "We'll take it under advisement now."
Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against the proposal.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB: * Acquires oil field in Wyoming * Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)