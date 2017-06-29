UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would sell its assets in the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for about $305 million.
The largest U.S. independent oil producer said it expects the deal to reduce its 2017 production forecast by less than 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED).
ConocoPhillips said it does not expect any material impact to 2017 cash flow or its other 2017 guidance items as a result of the transaction. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.